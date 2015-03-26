(Adds quotes, background)
PARIS, March 26 Margarita Louis-Dreyfus's family
trust Akira has raised its stake in holding company Louis
Dreyfus to 80 percent from about 65 percent
previously, she said on Thursday.
Louis Dreyfus owns 85 percent of Louis Dreyfus Commodities
B.V., which reported a rise in full-year profit on Thursday,
with increased volumes and healthy processing margins helping to
offset lower market prices.
The "D" of the so-called ABCD majors that dominate
agricultural commodities -- alongside Archer Daniels Midland
, Bunge and Cargill -- is also
developing a presence in metals.
"Eighty percent is a very good number to ensure the
stability of the group through family control," Margarita
Louis-Dreyfus, who inherited control of the 164-year-old company
when her husband Robert died in 2009, told reporters.
"To gain this super-majority was important. In June the
transaction will be closed and we can concentrate on the
business."
She declined to disclose the value of purchase, which
followed the exercising of sell options by minority
shareholders.
Louis Dreyfus is in the midst of a corporate shake-up and
has been searching since last year for a new chief executive to
lead the trading house into a potential stock market listing or
merger deal.
Margarita Louis-Dreyfus said the search for the vacant CEO
post is continuing, with a focus on finding someone who fitted
the group's values.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Writing by Sybille de La Hamaide;
Editing by David Goodman)