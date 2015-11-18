(Adds detail)
PARIS Nov 18 Family trust Akira is ready to
increase its stake further in the holding company of global
trading house Louis Dreyfus Commodities and sees current market
conditions as favourable for such a move, it said on Wednesday.
Akira is the vehicle through which Margarita Louis-Dreyfus
controls Louis Dreyfus Commodities, one of the
world's largest traders of agricultural goods.
It currently holds around 80 percent of Louis Dreyfus
Holding B.V., which in turn controls about 90 percent of the
commodities group, the rest being owned by employees.
"Akira is fully prepared to further increase its stake in
Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V., in accordance with its long-term
plans to reinforce the Group's governance and stability," it
said in a statement.
"Current market conditions present a favourable opportunity
to explore this possibility," it said.
It gave no more details and a spokeswoman for Louis Dreyfus
Commodities declined to comment further.
The statement was issued in response to a story published by
Bloomberg, which, citing sources familiar with the plans, said
Margarita Louis-Dreyfus was considering selling a stake in the
trading house as one option for financing the buyout of
remaining family shareholders.
Russian-born Louis-Dreyfus, who assumed control of the
trading house in 2009 after the death of her husband Robert,
announced earlier this year that she had raised her stake in the
holding company to 80 percent.
Under a long-term shareholder agreement, other family
members have the right to sell shares in Louis Dreyfus Holding
to Akira, which has already increased its stake in recent years
from around 50 percent.
The Akira statement reiterated Louis Dreyfus Commodities
"remains open to all options" for its long-term growth,
including "a potential minority partnership with external
investors", adding that it "benefits from a strong liquidity
position".
The group ended a prolonged leadership search in September
when it named its former Asia head Gonzalo Ramirez Martiarena as
chief executive.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Adrian Croft and David
Evans)