LONDON/PARIS, June 3 Louis Dreyfus Commodities
senior executive Gert-Jan van den Akker has left the global
trading house, just a year after joining, van den Akker and the
group told Reuters on Wednesday.
The former Cargill executive had been appointed head of
regions by Louis Dreyfus Commodities as of June 1, 2014, and was
part of the company's senior management committee. He had also
been acting as interim head of Europe and the Black Sea region.
Van den Akker and a Louis Dreyfus spokeswoman each said
separately the reason for the departure was to pursue another
opportunity, declining further comment.
Andrea Maserati, global human resources director and senior
head of corporate functions, will take on van den Akker's
responsibilities on an interim basis, in addition to his
existing role, the Louis Dreyfus spokeswoman said.
The change comes as the family-owned trading firm Dreyfus
continues a year-long search for a new chief executive.
Sources said last year that van den Akker had been
considered for the CEO post before Louis Dreyfus nominated Mayo
Schmidt, a move that then fell through when the former head of
Canadian grain group Viterra failed to agree terms.
Louis Dreyfus, which has not commented on individual
candidates, initially indicated it was focusing on an external
hire, although controlling shareholder Margarita Louis-Dreyfus
said in March all options were open as the group aims to fill
the CEO position this year.
Louis-Dreyfus has led a shake-up at the 164-year-old firm as
it tries to compete in a consolidating agricultural commodity
sector that has attracted big investments from the likes of
Glencore and China's state-owned COFCO.
She has overseen the group's first-ever bond issues and
raised the possibility of opening up capital to outside
investors.
