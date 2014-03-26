PARIS, March 26 Trading group Louis Dreyfus Commodities B.V. said on Wednesday it is developing a port on the Azov Sea as part of investments in the key Black Sea grain-exporting region.

The port is expected to start operating in 2015, the group said in an annual results document, without giving further details on the project.

The Azov Sea is bordered by Russia and Ukraine and leads into the Black Sea along the coast of Crimea, the region currently being disputed by the former Soviet states.

Louis Dreyfus announced last year a joint venture to develop a commodity terminal at the Ukrainian port of Odessa. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Michel Rose)