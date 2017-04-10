PARIS, April 10 Global agricultural trader Louis
Dreyfus Company has nominated Andreas Jacobs, the former
chairman of chocolate maker Barry Callebaut, to join
its supervisory board.
The appointment, mentioned by Louis Dreyfus in an investor
presentation posted on its website, is subject to approval at a
shareholder meeting on Wednesday and is effective the following
day.
Jacobs, who stepped down from the Barry Callebaut board at
the end of last year after more than a decade, becomes the sixth
member of a Louis Dreyfus board headed by majority shareholder
Margarita Louis-Dreyfus.
The commodity firm, one of the world's largest traders of
crops such as wheat, sugar and cotton, had reduced the size of
its board last year when Serge Schoen, a former group chief
executive, and Steven Wisch of investment firm El Dorado
Partners left without being replaced.
Louis Dreyfus is trying to recover from a period of falling
margins in agricultural trading that has seen its core profits
fall in the past two years.
Under Chief Executive Gonzalo Ramirez Martiarena, appointed
in 2015, it has set out plans to bring in outside investors for
non-core activities such as fertiliser and metals.
Andreas Jacobs is a director of his family's investment firm
Jacobs Holding AG, which is the majority shareholder of Barry
Callebaut.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Susan Thomas)