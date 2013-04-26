European shares post weekly loss as banks weigh, SCA gains on bid report
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days.)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 26 Louis Dreyfus Commodities will expand its Canadian canola-crushing plant capacity by 20 percent, making it one of North America's largest, the company said on Friday.
The company will start increasing capacity at the Yorkton, Saskatchewan, plant this summer to eventually reach 3,000 tonnes per day, up from the current 2,500 tonnes, according to a statement posted on its website.
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days.)
April 13 Chiltern International Ltd, a privately held British drug research contractor, has hired investment bank Jefferies LLC to explore a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.