BRIEF-Guangzhou Grandbuy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
PARIS, Sept 18 Louis Dreyfus Commodities announced a leadership shake-up on Friday, appointing Gonzalo Ramírez Martiarena as chief executive and Margarita Louis-Dreyfus as non-executive chairperson of its supervisory board.
Martiarena moves from chief executive officer in charge of Louis Dreyfus in Asia while Louis-Dreyfus is currently chairperson of Louis Dreyfus Holding.
The changes are effective October 1. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jason Neely and Veronica Brown)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016