PARIS, April 25 Global trader Louis Dreyfus
Commodities said on Friday that Chief Executive Officer Ciro
Echesortu will step down and the group's finance head will take
charge temporarily.
Echesortu, who became CEO last year, will stay with the
company as head of strategy. Chief Financial Officer Claude
Ehlinger will become interim CEO as of June 1, before resuming
his current role once a new CEO is appointed, Louis Dreyfus
Commodities said.
"Thanks to our solid performance in 2013, the conditions are
now right to implement a longer-term solution and the
supervisory board has therefore initiated an active search
process for the new CEO," Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, chairwoman of
the group's holding firm and its main shareholder, said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jane Baird)