PARIS, June 27 Louis Dreyfus is
parting ways with its finance chief in the latest management
change at the 165-year-old commodity trading house, which is
being overhauled by majority owner Margarita Louis-Dreyfus.
Like other trading firms, Louis Dreyfus has been grappling
with a cut in margins due to ample supply of commodities, lower
prices and slower economic growth. This has led to trading
houses restructuring and refocusing their businesses.
Sandrine Teran, who has been with Louis Dreyfus since 2008,
will leave her post at the end of month to pursue other
opportunities, but will remain as an adviser to the group in the
coming months, the firm said in a statement on Monday.
It said Federico Cerisoli, CFO for Europe, the Middle East
and Africa, would be the interim group CFO.
"We are launching a thorough and structured search for a
successor to the CFO role, which is crucial in the pursuit of
our ambitions and plans, and in the execution of our long-term
business transformation," Chief Executive Officer Gonzalo
Ramirez Martiarena said in the statement.
Louis Dreyfus, one of the so-called "ABCD" quartet of global
agricultural commodity traders alongside Archer Daniels Midland
, Bunge and Cargill, promoted former
Asia head Ramirez last year and charged him with leading a new
10-year growth plan.
In other changes, Serge Schoen, who led Louis Dreyfus to
record profits as CEO between 2005 and 2013, left the company
last month having served on its board since stepping down as
chief executive.
Louis Dreyfus reported in March that net profit dropped 67
percent to $211 million last year, and confirmed it was seeking
partners to help some of its businesses expand.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Alexander Smith)