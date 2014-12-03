BRIEF-DuPont expects pre-tax charges of $326 mln in 2017 - SEC filing
* Expects to incur pre-tax charges of $326 million, comprised of $293 million of asset-related charges, $33 million in severance costs in 2017 - SEC filing
NEW YORK Dec 3 Louis Dreyfus Commodities' head of coffee Trishul Mandana has resigned for 'personal reasons," a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
He will be replaced by Mikael Morn, who has served as the company's Head of North America. His appointment is effective Jan. 1, the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
Mandana will remain with the company for "some time" during the transition, she added. (Reporting by Chris Prentice, editing by G Crosse)
April 25 A bill expected this week in the U.S. House of Representatives would weaken a Food and Drug Administration rule governing e-cigarettes and represent a major victory for the $4.4 billion U.S. vaping industry.