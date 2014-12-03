(Adds background, details throughout)
NEW YORK Dec 3 Louis Dreyfus Commodities'
global head of coffee, Trishul Mandana, is leaving
the company after 22 years, the latest in a string of senior
management changes at one of the world's largest commodities
merchants.
The veteran trader, who started out at Dreyfus in 1992
handling grains before switching to coffee a year later, has
resigned to be with his family in London, a source familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
A company spokeswoman confirmed in an email he has left for
"personal reasons."
Mandana will be replaced by another longstanding Dreyfus
trader, Mikael Morn, currently head of North America and has
been with the company for 17 years, the spokeswoman said. His
appointment is effective Jan. 1, she said.
Morn's roles have included Chief Operating Officer in Asia
and Chief Executive Officer at Louis Dreyfus Beijing, according
to his LinkedIn profile.
News of Mandana's departure comes after the 168-year-old
global trading firm last week appointed a new chief executive
from outside the company, after the surprise exit of the
previous CEO in April.
Mandana became global chief of one of the world's biggest
coffee trading operations, with 19 coffee processing facilities
stretching from Brazil, Vietnam to Uganda, in 2008.
Mandana will remain with the company for "some time" during
the transition, the spokeswoman said. He is based in Geneva,
Switzerland.
Dreyfus is one of a quartet of "ABCD" companies that
dominate agricultural commodity trading alongside Archer Daniels
Midland, Bunge and Cargill.
