PARIS, June 1 Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus
Company has appointed Marcus Reis, a longstanding
oilseed manager at the firm, as its new global head for coffee,
effective immediately, the group said on Thursday.
Reis replaces Mikael Morn, who had served in the role since
January 2015 and who will leave the company for personal reasons
following a transition period, a spokeswoman said.
A German national, Reis joined Louis Dreyfus in 1992 and had
worked at the oilseeds division since 1995, most recently as
global head of products, according to Louis Dreyfus' website.
Morn is another long-serving manager at the privately owned
trading house who had held posts in North America and Asia prior
to succeeding Trishul Mandana as coffee head two years ago.
In another executive move, Louis Dreyfus said it had named
Pedro Nonay Vela as head of the Europe, Middle East and Africa
region, in addition to his existing role as head of oilseeds in
the region.
Nonay has been with the group for the past decade, following
a 20-year stint with Cargill, according to Louis Dreyfus'
website.
He takes over responsibility for the EMEA region from David
Ohayon, who had previously combined the role with his position
as global head of Louis Dreyfus' grains and value chain
divisions.
Dreyfus is part of the so-called ABCD quartet of global
agricultural traders along with Archer Daniels Midland,
Bunge and Cargill who have been restructuring in
response to falling profits.
The traditional majors also face a challenge from
diversified commodity group Glencore, which last month
said it had approached Bunge, and China's state-backed COFCO
International, which has acquired Dutch trader Nidera and the
agriculture arm of Noble Group.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and
Adrian Croft)