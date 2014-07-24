BRIEF-Orchids Paper Products entered into amendment to credit agreement
* Orchids Paper Products Co - on January 19, 2017, co entered into amendment No. 3 to second amended and restated credit agreement dated june 25,2015
PARIS, July 24 Louis Dreyfus Commodities has exited a joint venture in Asia with Green Eagle Resources Ltd in palm oil, the trading group said on Thursday.
Louis Dreyfus said the decision came after a portfolio review. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)
* US Foods announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.