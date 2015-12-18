(Adds market background, details throughout)
LONDON/NEW YORK/PARIS Dec 18 Louis Dreyfus
Commodities is seeking buyers for its
orange juice and fertiliser units as the global merchant focuses
on higher-margin activities, sources said, the latest firm to
take steps to weather weak commodity markets.
The company had been actively marketing the orange juice and
fertiliser businesses for some months, having appointed banks to
lead the sales processes, sources said. Another source said the
trading group was also looking to spin off its metals and dairy
businesses.
A company spokeswoman declined to comment.
"They are recalibrating their portfolio... They are going
back to the core and looking at where the margins are," said one
source.
The vast juice operations - one of the world's biggest -
include seven processing factories in Brazil, the United States
and China, as well as orange groves in top grower Brazil and a
global trading network.
In the competitive fertilizer market, the firm is one of the
largest distributors in West Africa, works extensively in South
America and has begun expanding in Australia, according to its
website.
The search for suitors comes as the 164-year-old firm
overhauls its top management just months after installing a new
chief and seeks to cut costs after reporting a sharp drop
profits in the first six months of the year.
Like its peers, Louis Dreyfus has been buffeted by falling
prices and volatility that have eroded margins for trading
commodities from copper to grains to seeds.
For the broader market, the potential retreat from juice and
fertilizers reflects torrid conditions in those industries as
demand and prices shrink.
Randy Freeman, senior orange juice trader based in the
United States, left the company this week after more than three
decades at the firm, a fourth source said.
Last year, the company's juice division implemented a
cost-cutting program and lowered inventories to deal with
shrinking demand and crops hit by greening disease that attacked
trees in Florida, the top U.S. growing state, according to its
annual report.
Orange processors have also struggled as consumers drink
less juice from concentrate.
SHAKE-UP
Louis Dreyfus, one of the "ABCD" quartet of traders which
dominate global agricultural trading along with Archer Daniels
Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and Cargill Inc,
is in the midst of a management shake-up.
The group has streamlined its management structure by
reducing the number of senior executive committees from three to
two, information on its website showed, less than three months
after promoting Gonzalo Ramirez Martiarena to become chief
executive of the family-owned firm.
Former cotton head Anthony Tancredi was named head of the
company's sugar business, which was said to be struggling as
years of excess production punish prices.
Tancredi has been replaced by Tim Bourgois, who was most
recently the company's global cash trading manager for cotton.
Louis Dreyfus' privately held status has shielded it from
some of the turmoil caused by the commodity market downturn that
has hit listed rivals such as Glencore Plc.
But media reports have said majority shareholder Margarita
Louis-Dreyfus may consider bringing in outside investors to fund
the purchase of more shares from minority family shareholders.
Its rivals have also put assets on the block and slash costs
and debts. Noble Group Ltd's is in talks to sell its
remaining 49-percent stake in its agribusiness to China's food
giant COFCO as it looks to shore up its balance sheet.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London, Christine Prentice and
Josephine Mason in New York and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle, Jane Merriman and Lisa Shumaker)