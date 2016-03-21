(Removes extra words in paragraph two)
PARIS, March 21 Margarita Louis-Dreyfus,
majority owner and chairwoman of global trading house Louis
Dreyfus Commodities , has given birth to
twin girls, the company said on Monday.
The statement confirmed press reports at the weekend about
the Russian-born billionaire, aged 53 and ranked 171st richest
person in the world by Forbes.
"Mother and babies are doing well," Louis Dreyfus
Commodities said in an emailed statement.
Louis Dreyfus Commodities had said in January that she
planned to take a short break following the birth, which had
been due in early April.
Louis-Dreyfus assumed control of the trading group when her
husband Robert died in 2009. The change of management has led a
shakeup of the 165-year-old family firm, reshuffling top
management and raising the possibility of opening the group's
capital to outside investors.
She has progressively raised her majority stake in recent
years and said she could continue to buy shares from minority
family shareholders.
Media reports say her life partner is Black Rock Vice
President Philipp Hildebrand, the former head of the Swiss
central bank.
Louis-Dreyfus, already the mother of three sons from her
marriage to Robert Louis-Dreyfus, is also the owner of Olympique
de Marseille French Ligue 1 football club.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Andrew Callus)