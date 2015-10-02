(Adds background on Bonvillian)
NEW YORK Oct 2 Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV's
proprietary metals trading head Matthew Heap and
metals research analyst Raphael Bonvillian have left after more
than five years at the global commodities merchant, a
spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.
Heap was responsible for the internal base and precious
metals brokerage desk and proprietary metals trading and had
been with the privately held company since December 2009,
according to his LinkedIn profile.
Bonvillian was global head of research for metals for just
over two years and prior to that, he traded sugar at Louis
Dreyfus for just over five years, according to his LinkedIn
profile.
Both were based in Geneva, Switzerland.
It was unclear why they left the company or what they would
be doing next. The spokeswoman declined to comment further.
Earlier this week, Dreyfus reported that first-half profits
halved due to weaker commodity markets.
Global commodities merchants have been squeezed by plunging
prices of copper, oil and agricultural products amid concerns
about faltering growth in major markets like Brazil and China.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Bill Rigby and
Richard Chang)