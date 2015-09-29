(Repeats to reach more customers. No changes to text)
PARIS, Sept 29 Global trading group Louis
Dreyfus Commodities B.V. on Tuesday said its
first-half profit 2015 fell by half as it felt the impact of
falling commodity prices and tough conditions in major markets
from Brazil to China.
The family-owned firm said consolidated net profit, group
share, fell to $130 million from $260 million in the first half
of last year, while net sales dropped to $26.4 billion from
$33.7 billion.
"The external environment remained difficult during the
first half of 2015, with some key countries in the agricultural
space facing economic (China and Brazil) and political (Black
Sea region) uncertainty," Louis Dreyfus Commodities said in a
statement.
Volumes shipped by the company, however, rose 4 percent in
the first half, it said.
Louis Dreyfus is one of the "ABCD" quartet of companies
-alongside Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge and
Cargill - that dominate agricultural commodity
trading. Its three traditional rivals each disappointed
investors with their most recent quarterly results.
[ID:nL1N10H1OF [ID:nL1N10A0UG
The group has been through a prolonged CEO search that ended
this month with the promotion of its Asia chief Gonzalo Ramirez
Martiarena. He is due to take up his role this week.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz)