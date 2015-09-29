* Trading group faces price drop, emerging market woes
* First-half net profit drops by half to $130 million
* Group says higher volumes show food demand resilient
(Adds detail, background)
By Gus Trompiz
PARIS, Sept 29 Weaker commodity markets led to a
halving of first-half profit at Louis Dreyfus Commodities B.V.
, but the global trading group said its growing
volumes showed food could withstand economic pressures better
than other raw materials.
Louis Dreyfus, like traditional rivals Archer Daniels
Midland, Bunge and Cargill that
dominate trading in agricultural commodities, has been squeezed
by falling prices linked to large global harvests and faltering
growth in major commodity markets like Brazil and China.
First-half consolidated net profit, group share, fell to
$130 million from $260 million in the first half of last year,
while net sales dropped to $26.4 billion from $33.7 billion, the
family-owned firm said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The external environment remained difficult during the
first half of 2015, with some key countries in the agricultural
space facing economic (China and Brazil) and political (Black
Sea region) uncertainty," it said.
Its traditional rivals each disappointed investors with
their most recent quarterly results, citing factors including
the downturn in Brazil and poor margins for crop-based ethanol
fuel.
Volumes shipped by Louis Dreyfus, however, rose 4 percent in
the first half in what the group said was a positive sign.
"We also remain confident that our sustained increase in
shipped volumes in recent years reflects the fundamentals of the
agri-commodity business: continuously growing demand driven by a
rising population and an increasing need for food, as well as a
relatively less dependency on GDP growth compared to other
commodities," acting Chief Executive Officer Claude Ehlinger
said in an accompanying first-half results report.
Shares in listed commodity firms have been hit hard by
worries over sliding energy and metal prices, with mining and
trading giant Glencore seeing its London-listed shares
fall 30 percent on Monday to record lows.
Louis Dreyfus had raised the possibility of a share listing
in the future, as part of a corporate shake-up led by main
shareholder Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, but its private ownership
is seen as having helped it avoid the investor turmoil endured
by listed peers like Glencore, Noble and Olam
.
Louis Dreyfus has also shied away from headline acquisitions
and in the first half of this year scaled back capital
investment to $135 million, from $315 million in the
year-earlier period, in what Ehlinger called "deliberately
granular" spending.
Ehlinger will make way this week for new CEO Gonzalo Ramirez
Martiarena, currently the group's Asia chief who was nominated
earlier this month after a longrunning leadership search.
