* Commodity trader's 2015 profits fall on market downturn
* Confirms seeking partners for some units, renames group
* Barring crop failure, see more abundant supplies in 2016
* China's destocking, overseas acquisitions key trends
By Gus Trompiz
PARIS, March 21 Louis Dreyfus
is seeking partners for some of its businesses to
help the commodity trading group to weather a market downturn
that hit full-year profits.
Lower prices, plentiful supply and faltering economic growth
in emerging economies have put pressure on commodity traders
like Louis Dreyfus that collect, export and process crops.
Louis Dreyfus' net income dropped 67 percent to $211 million
last year from $648 million in 2014, while net sales fell to
$55.7 billion from $64.7 billion, the company said on Monday.
"We will still see abundant supplies (this year)," Chief
Executive Officer Gonzalo Ramirez Martiarena told reporters in
Paris. "If you don't lose one or two crops in the world you
won't see volatility."
Louis Dreyfus, along with Archer Daniels Midland,
Bunge and Cargill is one of the big four
companies that dominate agricultural commodity trading.
Controlled by billionaire Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, the group
reined in capital investments last year to $420 million from
$592 million in 2014. It also finalised a new 10-year strategy
under which it will seek partners and change the focus of some
businesses to revive growth.
It plans to separate its fertiliser, juice, dairy and metals
activities from the rest of the group and consider alliances,
with the process under way at its fertiliser and seeds division,
it said.
The CEO said the company had received offers for its
fertiliser business after hiring Credit Suisse to look
into sale options but wanted to retain ownership within a
partnership.
A company source had said in January that Louis Dreyfus was
ring-fencing its fertilisers, metals, juice and dairy businesses
and considering options ranging from joint ventures to
disposals.
For the fertiliser business, the aim was to bring Dreyfus'
distribution network among farmers together with a major
producer, Ramirez said, declining to comment further on
potential partners.
The juice business, which has been suffering from slowing
consumer demand, would look to join up with a distributor to
capitalise on Dreyfus' efficient production assets, he said.
The dairy and metals activities needed partners to develop
scale and then pursue acquisition opportunities, he said.
Ramirez said destocking by China was weighing on
agricultural markets and this strategy could continue for
another 18 months after which the country would need to renew
its reserves.
He pointed to ChemChina's $43 billion takeover of Swiss
seeds and pesticides group Syngenta as potentially
transforming Chinese crop output through access to the kind of
technology that has boosted global supply.
The company said operating profit for its business segments,
at $1.4 billion against $1.8 billion in 2014, along with 1
percent growth in shipped volumes showed its resilience to weak
commodity markets.
The group also said it was changing its name to Louis
Dreyfus Company B.V., from Louis Dreyfus Commodities, as part of
its "Vision 2025" strategy.
Controlling shareholder Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, who has
just given birth to twins, has reshuffled top management
including the promotion of former Asia head Ramirez last year.
