PARIS, Sept 25 Serge Schoen has been named
supervisory board chairman of Louis Dreyfus Commodities Holdings
B.V. the company said on Wednesday, handing a leading
strategy role to the former CEO of the global agricultural
trader who resigned earlier this year.
Schoen stepped down as chief executive of Louis Dreyfus
Commodities in June after an eight-year reign. The trading group
had not given a reason for his resignation but said he would
stay on the supervisory board of its holding firm.
Schoen has said that the privately owned company might need
to go public, following rivals such as Glencore,
sometime in the next five years to improve access to capital.
The group's controlling shareholder Margarita Louis-Dreyfus
will give up the role of supervisory board chairwoman of Louis
Dreyfus Commodities Holdings that she assumed in July and become
deputy chair, the company said in a statement.
"Serge has made very valuable contributions to Louis Dreyfus
Commodities as its CEO over the years, and was a natural choice
for the appointment to this position, which will enable him to
concentrate on the strategic decisions connected to the
long-term future of our company," Margarita Louis-Dreyfus was
quoted as saying.
The appointment is effective immediately, the company said.