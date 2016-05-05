May 5 Agricultural commodity traders Louis
Dreyfus Co B.V. and Amaggi Group have hired HSBC Holdings Plc
to sell part or the entire 25 percent stake they hold
in a terminal at the Brazilian port of Itaqui, Bloomberg
reported.
The sale process is already underway, Bloomberg reported,
citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/26WGeYH)
Rotterdam-based Louis Dreyfus and Brazil's Amaggi hold their
stake in the terminal through a joint venture, Bloomberg said.
The terminal provided much-needed capacity for the shipment
of crops such as soybeans, of which Brazil is the world's
largest exporter, the report said.
Louis Dreyfus and Amaggi were not immediately available for
comment.
Commodity, industrial and merchant companies have been
trying to dispose of their logistics assets in Brazil as Latin
America's largest economy struggles with the harshest recession
in decades and political turmoil is increasing regulatory
uncertainty for ports and other infrastructure assets.
Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA
was last month assessing options besides a sale for container
terminal operator Sepetiba Tecon SA.
