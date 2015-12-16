(Adds industry details throughout, background)
LONDON Dec 16 Louis Dreyfus Commodities said on
Wednesday it has appointed Anthony Tancredi, its former cotton
chief and 30-year company veteran, to run its global sugar
business, the latest management shake-up at one of the world's
biggest agricultural merchants.
In his first foray after 30 years in the clubby cotton
industry, Tancredi is taking on one of the most powerful jobs in
the global sugar market. He will oversee 16 operations from
Singapore to Brazil to Switzerland that handle raw and white
sugar as well as ethanol, the second-biggest U.S. refiner
Imperial Sugar and two plants in Asia.
He replaces Jacques Gillaux, whose plans are not known.
Tancredi is joining the sugar business as the market appears
to be in the early throes of a recovery from a five-year global
supply glut that has punished prices and hurt merchants in the
fiercely competitive 180-tonne market.
Installing a chief without a background in sugar surprised
some traders, although some said it fits with the firm's ethos
of often promoting from within.
In September, the company picked its Asia head as chief
executive of the family-owned business.
It is not known if he will move to Geneva, Switzerland, from
the U.S. cotton headquarters in Cordova, Memphis.
Still, his appointment will end years of speculation about
his long-term plans.
Last month, he stepped down as head of the firm's global
cotton business, the world's top cotton merchant. The company
said at the time he would move to another unit of the trade
house.
Three years ago, he quit as president and second-in-command
of the cotton division after almost three decades, but returned
six weeks later as chief, replacing Joe Nicosia, who is senior
head, cotton and merchandising platforms.
As Nicosia's right-hand man, Tancredi was widely credited
with helping to transform the cotton business from a modest
domestic merchant into a global powerhouse that handles about a
fifth of U.S. production each year.
He joined Louis Dreyfus in 1985, five years after Nicosia,
who had been working in the firm's grain division.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London, and Josephine Mason
and Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Mark Potter, Bernard
Orr)