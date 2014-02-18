BRIEF-Fisco to sell shares of NCXX Group for 60.2 mln yen
* Says it will sell 152,000 shares of unit NCXX Group Inc to a Tokyo-based company for 60.2 million yen (396 yen per share) in total, to ensure the business fund, on April 28
LONDON Feb 18 Louis Dreyfus Commodities has bought Belgian warehousing company Ilomar Holding N.V., the company said in a statement.
"This acquisition is consistent with the ambition of Louis Dreyfus Commodities to grow its fixed asset base and provide customers globally with integrated supply chain management solutions, from origin to final destination," said Jean-Marc Foucher, CEO of Louis Dreyfus Commodities for Europe and the Black Sea.
April 28 Australian markets were dragged lower by miners on Friday, after dips in overnight commodity prices pared previous sessions' gains while New Zealand stocks surged to a seven-month high, led by industrial and utility shares.