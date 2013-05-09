May 9 Louisiana is planning to sell $303.1 million of gasoline and fuels tax second lien revenue refunding bonds during the week of May 13, said a market source on Thursday.

The bonds will be sold in two series and will be priced over the London Interbank Offered Rate, according to the preliminary official statement.

The deal is expected to price on May 16, the source added.

JP Morgan is the lead manager on the sale.