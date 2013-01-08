Jan 8 The Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District will sell $343 million of senior revenue refunding bonds on Jan. 15, said a market source on Tuesday.

The sale consists of $297 million of tax-exempt and $46 million of taxable bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.

The bonds will have a one-day retail order period on Jan. 14 and will be priced through lead manager Bank of America Merrill Lynch.