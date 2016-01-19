Jan 19 Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on
Tuesday urged state legislators to approve a plan to increase
taxes and tap reserves to plug the largest budget shortfall in
state history.
Louisiana faces a projected shortfall of $750 million this
fiscal year and the gap is expected to grow to $1.9 billion in
the next fiscal year beginning July 1 from deteriorating tax
revenues and a drop in oil prices.
Edwards, a Democrat who took office earlier this month,
wants to add 1 cent to the state's existing 4-cent sales tax,
excluding the purchase of groceries, prescription drugs and
residential utilities. The proposed measure is expected to raise
$216 million by late June.
The plan also taps $128 million from the state's rainy day
fund and $200 million paid by Plc to reimburse cleanup
efforts following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The
state would also cut some discretionary funding.
If enacted, the governor's plan would reduce but not
eliminate the deficits the state faces.
"The days of using budget gimmicks that helped us limp along
are over," said Edwards, the first Democrat to hold the office
of governor in Louisiana since 2008. "This administration will
remove the smoke and mirrors and provide the facts of where we
are and where we are going."
Edwards warned that if leaders did not act quickly,
universities could struggle, distressed hospitals could close,
and public education could suffer severe cuts.
"Raising taxes is not my first, second, or even third option
when seeking to fill the state's budget shortfall," said
Edwards. "Unfortunately, those cuts will not be enough to bridge
the enormous shortfall we face today."
The state's overall budget problems stem from the drop in
oil prices, but much of the shortfall also comes from previous
excessive use of one-time money and lower-than-expected
revenues, the governor's office reported.
Louisiana is now contending with years of unresolved
structural budget deficits that have collided with a weakening
state economy and a sharp drop in revenues from oil and gas
extraction taxes, Moody's Investors Services said in December.
Moody's rates Louisiana Aa2 with a negative outlook.
During Edwards' inaugural address last week, he pledged to
begin accepting federal funding to expand healthcare to
residents through the Affordable Care Act, also known as
Obamacare.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut)