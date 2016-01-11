By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 11 Louisiana Governor John
Bel Edwards laid out his agenda during his inaugural address on
Monday, pledging to expand Medicaid, enact education reforms,
and find long-term solutions to the state's large budget
deficit.
Edwards, the first Democrat to hold the office of governor
in Louisiana since 2008, said he planned to begin accepting
federal funding on Tuedsay to expand healthcare to residents
through the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
"Your tax dollars should not be going to one of the 30 other
states that have expanded Medicaid when we are one of the states
that expansion will help the most," Edwards, 49, said during the
address.
He also said he planned to work with the legislature, local
lawmakers and businesses to find permanent solutions to the
state's $1.9 billion budget deficit, which he called his top
priority.
In June the state approved a budget that credit analysts at
Moody's accused of being over-reliant on one-time measures, an
assessment then-Governor Bobby Jindal disputed.
"We can no longer afford to lurch year to year cobbling
together temporary fixes and expecting to realize permanent
sustainability," Edwards said.
Edwards takes over from Jindal, a Republican who had been
criticized for focusing on his presidential campaign at the
expense of Louisiana. He dropped his bid for the White House in
November.
Edwards also called out the state for its low marks in
education, saying it must make college more affordable while
working toward a goal of funding higher education with 50
percent state support and 50 percent tuition and fees.
For K-12 education he said the state should end what he
called the overuse of costly standardized testing and shift
power over budget and educational decisions to local school
boards.
Edwards also called on the state to raise the minimum wage,
fight poverty, and ensure women and men receive equal pay for
equal work.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Sandra Maler)