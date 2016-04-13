(Adds ACLU comment, paragraph 4, background on other states)
April 13 Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
signed an anti-discrimination order on Wednesday protecting the
rights of gay and transgender people, aligning his state on the
liberal side of a political divide playing out across the U.S.
South.
The Democrat's executive order also protects state employees
against discrimination based on other criteria including race,
religion, disability or age. It bans state agencies from
discrimination, while offering an exemption for churches and
religious organizations.
Edwards followed previous Democratic Louisiana Governors
Edwin Edwards and Kathleen Blanco in signing such an order as
there is no state law protecting lesbian, gay, bisexual or
transgender (LGBT) people from employment discrimination, the
governor's office said in a statement.
"This order is the first time Louisiana has explicitly
recognized the equal rights of transgender people, and is a
strong stand against bigotry," the American Civil Liberties
Union of Louisiana said in a statement.
Edwards' order rescinded one signed by his immediate
predecessor, Bobby Jindal, a Republican and former 2016
presidential contender, that was part of a movement in some
states that seeks to limit same-sex marriage rights in the name
of religious freedom and the ability of transgender people to
choose which public restrooms they may use.
Edwards said his order was good for business.
"The previous administration's executive (order) I am
rescinding was meant to serve a narrow political agenda," he
said. "It does nothing but divide our state and force the
business community, from Louisiana's smallest businesses to
large corporations like IBM, to strongly oppose it."
A number of measures have pitted equality rights against
religious freedoms in state legislatures across the South and
other regions.
Laws curtailing LGBT rights have faced criticism from
corporate, entertainment and sports leaders, especially a North
Carolina law that bars transgender people from using public
bathrooms that do not match the sex on their birth certificates.
Deutsche Bank and PayPal Holdings have
frozen or canceled job-creating investments in North Carolina.
Rockers Bruce Springsteen and Ringo Starr canceled concerts
there.
Legislators in Oklahoma and South Carolina recently
introduced bills curtailing transgender bathroom rights, and
Mississippi now allows businesses to deny wedding services to
same-sex couples.
Similar transgender bills are pending in Kentucky and
Tennessee plus Midwestern states Illinois, Minnesota and
Missouri, the ACLU said. It added that 17 states banned
discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta in New York; Editing by Bill Trott
and Peter Cooney)