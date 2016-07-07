By Edward Krudy and Bryn Stole
| BATON ROUGE, La., July 7
BATON ROUGE, La., July 7 Hundreds of protesters
stood vigil early on Thursday outside a convenience store in
Baton Rouge, Louisiana, demanding the prosecution of police who
fatally shot a black man there two days earlier.
The demonstration was largely peaceful at about 1 a.m. local
time as about 300 protesters remained outside of the Triple S
Food Mart, where Alton Sterling, 37, was pinned to the ground
and fatally shot in the chest by two white police officers on
Tuesday.
"There is not going to be a riot until they show they are
not going to prosecute these people," said Arsby, a 53-year-old
truck driver who declined to give his last name, as he stood
outside of the store. "Right now it's just started."
Some protesters blocked traffic while others marched, sang,
and chanted, accusing the police of using "excessive force"
against black residents.
"If we stand divided, we are already defeated," Bishop
Gregory Cooper of Baton Rouge told the crowd. Police stayed on
the fringes of the gathering.
Graphic video images of Tuesday's shooting of Alton
Sterling, 37, unleashed protests and social media outcry over
alleged police brutality against African-Americans in cities
from Ferguson, Missouri, to Baltimore and New York.
One officer shot Sterling five times at close range, and the
other took something from his pants pocket as he was dying,
according to images recorded by Abdullah Muflahi, owner of the
store where Sterling was killed in the parking lot.
The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it would
investigate the killing. Baton Rouge Mayor-President Kip Holden
and police said they welcomed the probe launched by the Justice
Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and federal
prosecutors.
"Now, all eyes are in Baton Rouge. What may have been easier
to cover up before because it was just us ... now they've woken
up the sleeping lions," said protester Tammara Crawford, a
33-year-old mother and school administrator in Baton Rouge.
"HE'S GOT A GUN"
Video recorded on the bystander's cell phone shows an
officer confronting Sterling and ordering him to the ground. The
two officers then tackle him to the pavement, with one pulling a
gun from his holster and pointing it at his chest.
Muflahi's video shows the officers on top of Sterling. One
of them yells, "He's got a gun." The video jerks away from the
scene after the first two shots are fired.
Three more shots are heard, before the camera shows one
officer lean over Sterling and take something from his pocket.
The two police officers, Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake, have
been put on administrative leave, police said.
Court records show Sterling had several criminal convictions
and he was a registered sex offender after spending close to
four years in prison for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Relatives and acquaintances described Sterling as jovial and
friendly, a neighborhood fixture who had peddled copied CDs,
DVDs and games in front of the Triple S Food Mart for
years.
(Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien and Kathy Finn)