Former New Orleans Saints footballer Will Smith was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting in New Orleans on Saturday, the Times-Picayune newspaper reported on its website.

The newspaper, citing law enforcement sources and a Saints source "with direct knowledge of the incident", said Smith, 34, was shot and killed after a minor traffic collision in the city's Garden District.

Defensive end Smith played for the Saints for a decade, including in the team that won the Super Bowl in February 2010.

According to the report, a police spokesman, who did not officially identify Smith as the dead man, said the victim and his wife were driving their vehicle when it was rear-ended.

After an exchange of words the driver of the other vehicle shot the couple multiple times, the report said.

The alleged shooter was in custody and a gun was recovered. Police were continuing to investigate.

Authorities could not be reached to confirm the victims' identities.

