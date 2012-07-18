By Melanie Lee
SHANGHAI, July 18 Louis Vuitton is courting
China's wealthy with one-of-a-kind shoes and bags it is branding
as unique works of art to reclaim its exclusive cachet in the
luxury market.
The French luxury brand, a unit of LVMH, is set to
open its largest China store in Shanghai on Saturday, complete
with a gilded spiral staircase and an invitation-only private
floor where big spenders can get their hair done while dreaming
up designs for custom bags.
"The made-to-order concept is the ultimate luxury," Louis
Vuitton Chief Executive Yves Carcelle told Reuters during a tour
of the store, which the company calls a "maison".
"It's the same with art. If you are interested in art, the
ultimate is to commission an artist rather than buy a piece that
is already done," Carcelle said.
Louis Vuitton routinely ranks among the most admired brands
in surveys of Chinese consumers. But ultra-luxury names such as
Hermes are making inroads, and some top-tier consumers
now look down on Louis Vuitton as too common.
The company hopes to cement its exclusive luxury status with
the new Shanghai store, which boasts steel sculptures and
carries a wide array of goods ranging from chic coats and hats
to brightly coloured bags made from python or alligator skin.
It also sells carrying cases for tiles used to play the
Chinese game mahjong and made-to-order trunks for tea sets.
China is the world's third biggest market for personal
luxury goods, worth at least 160 billion yuan ($25 billion). In
the next three years, it is expected to leapfrog over Japan and
the United States to take the top spot, with the luxury segment
expanding to 180 billion yuan ($28 billion).
BAD TIMING?
The Louis Vuitton maison, one of 16 similar boutiques in the
world, is located in Shanghai's address for luxury goods: the
swanky Plaza 66 mall, where rival brands such as Chanel and
Prada also have stores.
Spanning four levels and with more than 100 staff, the store
is currently the only one in China that offers custom bags and
shoes. The company declined to say how much it spent on the
boutique.
"Being in this made-to-order market needs sophisticated
customers who know what they are talking about and own several
bags, if not dozens of bags," Carcelle said.
"That's why the haute maroquinerie and
made-to-order-shoes... are important to demonstrate in China,"
he said, using the French word for luxury leather crafts.
"As long as we didn't have this space to show them to our
clients, in a world that is changing fast, we were missing our
weapons," he said.
Louis Vuitton's timing, however, may be less than ideal.
Luxury spending is softening in China as the economy
weakens. Economic growth slowed to its lowest level in three
years last quarter. Britain's Burberry said last week
its sales had been hit by the slowdown in China.
Carcelle declined to comment on the state of the Chinese
economy or its impact on luxury spending, but said he sees more
"maisons" opening up in the capital Beijing and Hangzhou, a
thriving trade hub in eastern China.
He said Chinese consumers had rapidly matured into luxury
connoisseurs, and the company needed to cater to both first-time
buyers and sophisticated shoppers.
"Maybe in the West, this trend took 20 years but here it
takes 5 years from the first purchase to the willingness to have
more sophisticated products and services," Carcelle said.