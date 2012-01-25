DUBLIN Jan 25 An Irish man who falsely accused television star and pop impresario Louis Walsh of groping him in a Dublin night club was jailed for six months on Wednesday.

Walsh, who manages boy band Westlife and stars on the popular UK television talent show "X Factor", was accused in June last year of the assault by Leonard Watters, 24, who later retracted the allegations.

"The public must be protected from this type of untrue, unfounded allegations, he put the injured party through a lot of pain and anguish," said District Court Judge Dermot Dempsey.

Watters said he would appeal against the sentence. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Paul Casciato)