DUBLIN Jan 25 An Irish man who falsely
accused television star and pop impresario Louis Walsh of
groping him in a Dublin night club was jailed for six months on
Wednesday.
Walsh, who manages boy band Westlife and stars on the
popular UK television talent show "X Factor", was accused in
June last year of the assault by Leonard Watters, 24, who later
retracted the allegations.
"The public must be protected from this type of untrue,
unfounded allegations, he put the injured party through a lot of
pain and anguish," said District Court Judge Dermot Dempsey.
Watters said he would appeal against the sentence.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Paul Casciato)