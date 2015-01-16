Jan 16 Loulis Mills SA

* Confirms talks with Chipita to cooperate in India after reports

* Says talks with Chipita are not finalised yet

* Says its target is to create a joint mill with Chipita in India, which is under construction

* Says the investment will be completed within 3 years from commencement of construction, will cost 15 million euros

* Says will notify the investors for further developments as per regulations

Source text: bit.ly/1yqmoU9

