Jan 8 Loulis Mills SA :

* Approves share buyback program, up to 1,712,506 shares, with share price between 1.00 and 5.00 euros per share

* Approves share capital increase by 1,541,255.58 euros ($1.81 million) with increase in nominal share price by 0.09 euros per share and capitalisation of reserves

Source text: bit.ly/1Iut3it

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8498 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)