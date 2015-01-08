BRIEF-Soktas Tekstil Q1 net loss widens to 16.2 mln lira
* Q1 REVENUE OF 68.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 65.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Jan 8 Loulis Mills SA :
* Approves share buyback program, up to 1,712,506 shares, with share price between 1.00 and 5.00 euros per share
* Approves share capital increase by 1,541,255.58 euros ($1.81 million) with increase in nominal share price by 0.09 euros per share and capitalisation of reserves
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 28.3 MILLION LIRA ($7.90 MILLION) VERSUS 47.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO