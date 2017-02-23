By Kristen Haunss
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 23 US Collateralized Loan
Obligation (CLO) debt investors are receiving some of the lowest
coupons since 2013, helping to counter a massive loan repricing
wave, which should boost the issuance of new funds.
GSO Capital Partners raised a US$611.4m CLO Wednesday that
includes a US$384m Triple A slice that pays investors 126bp plus
Libor, the tightest spread since September 2013, according to
data compiled by Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral. Spreads on the
most senior tranche have dropped almost 20bp this year,
according to the data.
Lower spreads will help to counter the more than US$155bn of
US leveraged loans that have been refinanced this year, and
support the issuance of new CLOs, the biggest buyers of the
debt. As companies refinance, CLOs receive less interest to pay
their own investors, cutting into equity holder distributions.
Lowering the spread paid to senior CLO debt investors can
increase equity payments, and the better returns can help
attract more buyers to the asset class making it easier to sell
new funds in the future.
GSO, the credit investment arm of Blackstone Group, raised
the Grippen Park CLO with Wells Fargo, according to sources.
A Wells Fargo spokesperson did not return a telephone call
seeking comment. A GSO spokesperson declined to comment.
CLOs pool loans of different credit quality and sell slices
of the fund of varying seniority, from Triple A to B, to
investors such as insurance companies. The fund’s debtholders
are paid a set rate plus Libor and the most junior investors,
the equity holders, are paid last with whatever interest is left
over.
The lower Triple A spreads “will help alleviate the pain
from the collateral repricings,” said Maggie Wang, head of US
CLO and Collateralized Debt Obligation research at Citigroup.
Despite the most pessimistic forecasts predicting CLO
issuance will fall more than 30% this year, 2017 has gotten off
to a strong start, buttressed by falling Triple A spreads, with
US$7.24bn of CLOs arranged through February 22 compared to
US$1.7bn during the same time period in 2016, according to LPC
Collateral data.
FED RATE HIKE
Borrowers have been taking advantage of demand for
floating-rate loans by cutting their interest payments ahead of
expected rate hikes. More than 75% of US leveraged loans issued
this year through February 22 were for refinancings, according
to LPC data.
The Federal Reserve has twice increased rates since December
2015 and in minutes released Wednesday said it may be
appropriate to raise interest rates again “fairly soon.”
Loans, which pay lenders a coupon plus Libor, attract
investors when rates are forecast to rise because holders should
receive higher yields as rates increase. More than US$6bn has
poured into loan mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the
first seven weeks of the year, according to Lipper data.
This demand has led to 19% of outstanding B rated loans
being repriced in 2017, with borrowers cutting coupons by an
average of 70bp, according to Wang.
The average yield of a B rated loan issued this year was
4.97% compared to 6.99% for similarly rated loans arranged in
the first quarter of 2016, according to LPC data.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Michelle Sierra)