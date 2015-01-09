(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 09 (Fitch) This week's edition of Inside
Credit focuses on how
regulation may limit the U.S. fuel market's demand response to
lower oil prices,
and the impact of slowly eroding U.S. nuclear capacity.
Fuel market regulations meant to limit domestic demand for
conventional refined
fuels will limit the ability of the U.S. fuels market to respond
to lower oil
prices in the long term. These include rising renewable fuel
requirements under
the Energy Independence and Security Act (EISA) of 2007, higher
Corporate
Average Fuel Economy standards, and state and federal
regulations of greenhouse
gases.
'Increased oil demand in the U.S. alone has not been able to
rebalance the
global oil markets,' says Mark Sadeghian, Senior Director. 'A
significant supply
response will be necessary for the industry to recover from
recent low prices.'
As nuclear plants retire, reduced U.S. nuclear capacity is
eroding a major
source of carbon-free electricity and increasing reliance of
natural gas. Absent
reforms to address constraints in the current market structure,
at least eight
additional merchant nuclear units are at risk of early
retirement.
'Without reforms, an aggregate capacity of approximately 8,000
megawatts could
come offline,' says Robert Hornick, Senior Director. 'In
addition, nuclear plant
values have steadily declined due to lower natural gas and power
prices.'
Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit
include:
--The impact of Petrobras' scandal on Brazilian bank quality;
--The levels of reserve replacement expected due to low oil
prices;
--The impact to bank lending from China's relaxed
loan-to-deposit ratio;
--U.S. CMBS metrics on the rise;
--Cheaper liquidity for Spanish regions highlights Spain's
support;
--Snap Greek elections add to credit risk;
--Risks posed by uneven U.S. corporate bond liquidity.
