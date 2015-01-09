(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 09 (Fitch) This week's edition of Inside Credit focuses on how regulation may limit the U.S. fuel market's demand response to lower oil prices, and the impact of slowly eroding U.S. nuclear capacity. Fuel market regulations meant to limit domestic demand for conventional refined fuels will limit the ability of the U.S. fuels market to respond to lower oil prices in the long term. These include rising renewable fuel requirements under the Energy Independence and Security Act (EISA) of 2007, higher Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards, and state and federal regulations of greenhouse gases. 'Increased oil demand in the U.S. alone has not been able to rebalance the global oil markets,' says Mark Sadeghian, Senior Director. 'A significant supply response will be necessary for the industry to recover from recent low prices.' As nuclear plants retire, reduced U.S. nuclear capacity is eroding a major source of carbon-free electricity and increasing reliance of natural gas. Absent reforms to address constraints in the current market structure, at least eight additional merchant nuclear units are at risk of early retirement. 'Without reforms, an aggregate capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts could come offline,' says Robert Hornick, Senior Director. 'In addition, nuclear plant values have steadily declined due to lower natural gas and power prices.' Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit include: --The impact of Petrobras' scandal on Brazilian bank quality; --The levels of reserve replacement expected due to low oil prices; --The impact to bank lending from China's relaxed loan-to-deposit ratio; --U.S. CMBS metrics on the rise; --Cheaper liquidity for Spanish regions highlights Spain's support; --Snap Greek elections add to credit risk; --Risks posed by uneven U.S. corporate bond liquidity. 'Inside Credit' is a weekly snapshot of Fitch Ratings' noteworthy content, selected from all sectors and regions. To receive the weekly edition, distributed every Friday at 8am ET, please sign up here: here Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.