BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing
NEW YORK Nov 20 Lowe's Companies Inc : * Down 3.3 percent to $48.80 in premarket after Q3 results, outlook
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at March 31, 2017 of $120.9 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* David Sokol reports 13.8 percent passive stake in Access National Corp as on April 1, 2017 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nxnT1L] Further company coverage: