Nov 19 Lowe's Cos Inc reported a higher
quarterly profit on Monday as preparation and rebuilding efforts
tied to superstorm Sandy boosted sales at the world's No. 2 home
improvement chain.
Sales rose 1.9 percent to $12.1 billion in the third quarter
ended Nov. 2, while analysts on average expected $11.9 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at stores open at least year rose 1.8 percent both
globally and in the United States.
Net income rose to $396 million, or 35 cents per share, from
$225 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Mooresville, North Carolina-based Lowe's, which has stores
in the United States, Canada and Mexico, still expects total
sales to be flat for the fiscal year ending on Jan. 31. It also
maintained its full-year profit forecast of $1.64 a share.