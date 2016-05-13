May 13 Lowe's Cos has reached an $8.6
million settlement of a U.S. agency lawsuit accusing the home
improvement retailer of illegally firing workers who were on
medical leave for a long time.
The accord resolves Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
claims that Lowe's violated the Americans with Disabilities Act
by terminating employees whose medical leaves of absence
exceeded the company's 180- or 240-day maximum leave policy.
A consent decree detailing the settlement was approved on
Thursday by U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte in Los Angeles.
The decree also requires Lowe's to hire a consultant to monitor
its compliance, and to improve training.
