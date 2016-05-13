(Adds EEOC comments, paragraphs 6, 8)
By Jonathan Stempel
May 13 Lowe's Cos has reached an $8.6
million settlement of a U.S. agency lawsuit accusing the
nation's second-largest home improvement retailer of illegally
firing workers who went on medical leave for a long time.
The accord resolves Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
claims that Lowe's violated the Americans with Disabilities Act
by terminating employees whose medical leaves of absence
exceeded the company's 180- or 240-day maximum leave policy.
A consent decree detailing the settlement was approved on
Thursday by U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte in Los Angeles.
It requires Lowe's to retain consultants to oversee its
leave of absence policies, and track workers' requests for
accommodations. The Mooresville, North Carolina-based company
also agreed to improve employee training.
Lowe's denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. The decree
lasts for four years.
The accord sends a "clear message" that automatically firing
disabled workers who reach rigid limits on leaves of absence may
be illegal, EEOC General Counsel David Lopez said.
Karen Cobb, a Lowe's spokeswoman, said the company updated
its leave of absence policies in 2010, and has since taken steps
"to ensure consistency in applying our policies and help
employees manage their leaves of absence and accommodations."
The EEOC said anyone Lowe's fired between Jan. 1, 2004 and
May 13, 2010 after taking maximum leave may pursue a claim.
The case stemmed from EEOC charges filed between 2007 and
2010 that Lowe's fired three workers after unreasonably refusing
to grant them extended medical leave.
The case is U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v
Lowe's Cos et al, U.S. District Court, Central District of
California, No. 16-03041.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alistair
Bell and Meredith Mazzilli)