NEW YORK Nov 5 Lowe's Cos agreed to
refund as much as $1.1 million to New York consumers to settle
allegations that it used deceptive sales practices when charging
for flooring installations, state Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman said on Thursday.
The second-largest U.S. home improvement retailer will
provide cash refunds of up to 10 percent of per-square-foot
installation fees it charged to more than 16,000 consumers from
2009 to 2012.
Lowe's will also pay the state $900,000 in costs and fees,
and agreed to improve its disclosures of pricing policies,
including before consumers sign installation contracts.
Schneiderman said his office found that Lowe's failed to
tell consumers that it charged for installations based on the
square footage of materials ordered, not the size of rooms where
carpeting, tile and other flooring would be installed.
He said this enabled Lowe's and its contractors to be paid
more when consumers ordered excess materials.
Lowe's is based in Mooresville, North Carolina. It operated
1,846 stores as of July 31, and said it has 68 stores in New
York.
In a statement, Lowe's said it improved its disclosures
about basic installation charges in 2012.
To illustrate such charges, it said 140 square feet of
flooring may be needed to fit a 120-square-foot room because of
the room's shape. Lowe's said the cost of basic installation
will include services based on the larger amount.
