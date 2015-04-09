CHICAGO, April 9 Home improvement chain Lowe's
Cos Inc will stop selling a type of pesticide suspected
of causing a decline in honeybee populations needed to pollinate
key American crops, following a few U.S. retailers who have
taken similar steps last year.
The class of pesticides known as neonicotinoids, or neonics,
are sold by agrichemical companies to boost yields of staple
crops but are also used widely on annual and perennial plants
used in lawns and gardens.
Scientists, consumer groups, beekeepers and others say bee
deaths are linked to the neonic pesticides. The bee die-off is
worrisome for agriculture because honeybees pollinate plants
that produce about a fourth of the food consumed by Americans.
Lowe's said it will phase out neonics in shelf products and
plants by the spring of 2019, as suitable alternatives become
available.
A study released by environment group Friends of the Earth
and Pesticide Research Institute in 2014 showed that 51 percent
of garden plants purchased at Lowe's, Home Depot and
Walmart in 18 cities in the United States and Canada
contained neonicotinoid pesticides at levels that could harm or
even kill bees.
In 2014, the White House announced a plan to fund new
honeybee habitats and to form a task force to study how to
reverse the honeybee declines.
Last year, BJ's Wholesale Club, a warehouse retailer
said it was asking all of its vendors to provide plants free of
neonics by the end of 2014 or to label such products.
Home Depot, the largest U.S. home improvement chain,
also asked its suppliers to start labeling any plants treated
with neonics and that it was running tests in several states to
see if suppliers can eliminate neonics in their plant production
without hurting plant health.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr)