* Q3 comparable sales up 4.6 pct vs est. 4.1 pct
* U.S. home improvement comp sales up 5 pct
* Profit and sales also top estimates
* Maintains FY profit, same-store sales forecasts
(Adds CEO comments, details from conference call, housing
starts data; updates shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Nov 18 Lowe's Cos Inc followed larger
rival Home Depot Inc in reporting better-than-expected
quarterly profit and same-store sales, and the company said it
expects higher spending on home improvement to continue until
2017 at least.
Strong results from the top two U.S. home improvement chains
are in contrast to those from department store operators Macy's
Inc and Nordstrom Inc, which cast a pall over the
retail industry ahead of the holiday shopping season.
The S&P 500 retail index has fallen 4 percent
since Macy's reported results on Nov. 11. Shares of Home Depot
and Lowe's have also been volatile in the past week because of
the negative sentiment surrounding retailers.
Consumers have spent more on houses, home improvement
products, appliances and eating out than on apparel and
accessories in the August-October quarter.
Key drivers of home improvement spending in the quarter were
increased disposable personal income and higher demand for
houses, Chief Executive Robert Niblock said on a conference
call.
The U.S. housing recovery has been gaining traction, with
soaring demand for rental apartments boosting housing starts in
September.
However, U.S. housing starts in October fell to a
seven-month low as single-family home construction in the South
tumbled, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.
Shares of Lowe's and Home Depot were down about 1 pct on
Wednesday.
"There are a number of factors that can always impact the
market. It could be the numbers... housing starts ...could have
an impact," Niblock told Reuters.
Lowe's maintained its profit and same-store sales growth
forecasts for the year ending January, while Home Depot said it
expects full-year profit and same-store sales to be at the top
end of its forecast.
Niblock said the higher spending on home improvement was
built into Lowe's forecasts.
Lowe's seasonal living business, which sells items such as
air conditioners, garden decor and patio furniture, did well as
customers spent more time outside due to the warmer-than-usual
weather in the quarter, the company said.
Sales of appliances and tools and hardware were also above
average in the quarter, the company said.
Increase in both the number of transactions and their
average value helped same-store sales rise 4.6 percent.
Comparable sales in its U.S. home improvement business
increased 5 percent.
Lowe's net income rose 26 percent to $736 million, or 80
cents per share.
Net sales rose 5 percent to $14.36 billion, slightly above
analysts' average estimate.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)