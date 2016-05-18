* Q1 adj EPS $0.87 vs est $0.85

* Net sales jump 7.8 pct to $15.23 bln vs est $14.87 bln

* Same-store sales rise 7.3 pct vs est 4.3 pct

* Shares touch record high (Adds details from conference call, graphic; updates shares)

By Sruthi Ramakrishnan

May 18 Home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc followed larger rival Home Depot Inc in reporting better-than-expected quarterly sales as strength in the U.S. housing market and favorable weather led to strong demand for building and home renovation products.

Shares of Lowe's, which also raised its profit forecast for the year ending Feb. 3, rose as much as 3.5 percent to a record high of $78.72 in morning trading on Wednesday.

The outlook for the home-improvement industry remained positive for the rest of the year, as gains in the job market and disposable income drive consumer spending, Chief Executive Robert Niblock said on a conference call.

U.S. housing starts rose a stronger-than-expected 6.6 percent in April, data showed on Tuesday.

Rising home prices were also encouraging consumers to invest in their houses, Niblock added.

"The home improvement industry once again shows its resilient nature in an increasingly more difficult environment for retailers," J.P. Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers wrote in a note.

Retailers such as Macy's Inc and Target Corp reported quarterly sales that missed Wall Street's estimates as consumer spending shifts away from apparel and accessories to big-ticket items including cars and homes.

Separately, New York's Attorney General Eric Schneiderman reached a settlement with Lowe's and Home Depot over alleged violations of a 2010 state law designed to reduce water pollution.

The attorney general alleged that 90 percent of Home Depot and Lowe's stores in New York violated the law by displaying phosphorus-containing lawn fertilizers without the required signage or failing to separate phosphorus-containing fertilizers from those without it.

Lowe's agreed to pay $52,000 and Home Depot $78,000 in fines.

Lowe's told Reuters that most of its fertilizers did not contain phosphorous and that its signage complied with the law. The company, however, agreed to settle to avoid lengthy litigation.

The company's shares were up 2.9 percent at $78.28.

SAME-STORE SALES BEAT

Lowe's raised its full-year profit forecast to about $4.11 per share from about $4.00.

Same-store sales rose 7.3 percent, well above the 4.3 percent increase expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Mild weather in February helped drive outdoor construction projects, boosting demand for lumber, building materials and millwork, the company said.

Lowe's net income rose 31.4 percent to $884 million, or 98 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 29.

Excluding items, Lowe's earned 87 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 85 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 7.8 percent to $15.23 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $14.87 billion.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)