California governor says climate change could be more dangerous than fascism
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.
Aug 20 Lowe's Cos Inc, the world's No. 2 home improvement chain, reported lower-than-expected second-quarter results.
Quarterly earnings came in at $747.0 million, or 64 cents per share, compared with $830.0 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 2 percent to $14.25 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 70 cents per share on revenue of $14.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Lowe's closed at $27.87 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.
TOKYO, June 6 Shares in Toshiba Corp rose as much as 4 percent in early Tuesday trading after Asahi newspaper reported it is considering giving U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd the exclusive rights to negotiate to buy its prized chip unit.