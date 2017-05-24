UPDATE 1-Home Capital's shares surge as Buffett rides to rescue
* Short-seller Cohodes still betting against company (Adds comments by interim CEO, analyst, short seller)
May 24 Lowe's Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement retailer, reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable sales, sending shares down almost 6 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.
Sales at stores open at least for a year rose 1.9 percent, below the 2.6 percent rise expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net income fell to $602 million, or 70 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 5, from $884 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.
Lowe's recorded a $464 million pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt in connection with its $1.6-billion cash tender offer.
Net sales rose 10.7 percent to $16.86 billion.
Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru
LOS ANGELES, June 22 The parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons on Thursday vowed to cut the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply, joining other major fast-food chain operators in the battle against the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.