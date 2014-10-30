BANGKOK Oct 30 Loxley PCL

* Says expects 2015 revenue to rise 10 percent from almost 17 billion baht ($522.4 million) estimated for 2014 and net profit growth will be in line with revenue, President Thongchai Lamsam told reporters

* Says plans to join auction for right to install transport, engineering and IT systems of government projects

* Says government investments in infrastructure projects will boost the country's economy in 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.5400 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)