By Lynn Adler
| NEW YORK, Sept 20
NEW YORK, Sept 20 The Federal Reserve's no-taper
decision kicks interest rate hikes further down the road, yet
investors still pour into U.S. leveraged loans to hedge duration
risk and are willing to accept riskier terms for a share of the
limited net new supply, said speakers at the 19th Annual Thomson
Reuters LPC Loan and CLO Conference.
The loan market could be vulnerable if investors start to
favor high yield bonds as rates rise, but there is little sign
that loan demand will fall short of supply any time soon.
Interest will rise, and loan products, pegged off of Libor,
offer relatively secure floating-rate exposure.
Retail money keeps flooding into loan funds, marking 66
straight weeks of heavy inflows, according to Lipper data. Loan
funds pulled in $1.3 billion in the week ended Sept. 18, during
which the Fed surprised the markets with its plan to keep on
buying $85 billion of bonds weekly to keep rates low and boost
economic growth.
Loan fund inflows accelerated over the summer on
expectations that the U.S. central bank was about to reduce
those bond purchases this month, keeping interest rates rising.
Issuance of collateralized loan obligations (CLO), another key
source of demand for leveraged loans, at $57 billion so far this
year already topped last year's issuance.
The refinancing that dominated issuance in 2013 has put a
lid on net new loan collateral, keeping investors and
market-makers hungering for more merger activity.
At the same time, a series of overhanging regulatory
proposals that could eventually make CLOs too costly for many
sponsors and slash issuance, is keeping deal creation active
until rules are formalized.
At the Thomson Reuters LPC 19th Annual Loan and CLO
Conference in New York on September 19, half of those surveyed
forecast $65 billion to $70 billion total CLO creation by
year-end and 29 percent look for $70 to 75 billion.
"Current and impending regulations are having minimal impact
on the deal flow, aside from possibly pushing forward some
transactions before some rules take effect," said Brett
Barragate, partner at Jones Day and a conference panelist. "Risk
retention rules for CLOs, for example, once formalized are not
effective for another two years."
In a separate poll, the vast majority expect loan fund
assets under management of between $140 and $220 billion next
August, compared with $142 billion last month.
"Retail could be a vulnerable component," said John Popp,
managing director at Credit Suisse, noting outflows in the
latter part of 2011 after the Fed signaled that it would keep
interest rates historically low for an extended period.
But Popp, who spoke on a leveraged finance panel, expects
steady inflows into loans given above average spreads, short
duration, and credit profile. "At the end of the day, we're most
concerned about being paid back, and our outlook from a
fundamental credit perspective remains quite benign at present."
Conference attendees did note more risky leveraged loan
features including payment-in-kind (PIK) toggles, dividend
limitations and looser terms cropping up as more investors
hunger for relatively higher-yielding assets.
Scott Peloso, managing director at Jefferies Finance LLC and
panelist, said there is a general acceptance of more traditional
high-yield terms in the syndicated bank loan market due to the
larger percentage of cross-over investors into the asset class.
And while a long-awaited bump in M&A deal volume this summer
has eased some concerns about the overwhelming recycled supply
created by cut-rate refinancing, a return to robust pre-crash
M&A is unlikely before 2015, based on a conference poll.
"Post Heinz and Dell, the M&A roster of new, large cap
non-investment grade loans has been constrained, but up versus a
year ago," said Popp.