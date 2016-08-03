(Adds details from earnings call, context, information about lawsuit)

HOUSTON Aug 3 Targa Resources on Wednesday said three liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) export cargoes were canceled out of its Galena Park terminal near Houston, Texas in the past two months amid fluctuating Asian demand and collapsing prices.

The midstream operator received cancellation fees for the cargoes, which included one in June and two in July, executives said on the company's second quarter earnings call.

Last week, Targa's competitor Enterprise Products Partners , which operates a 16 million barrel per month LPG terminal on the Houston Ship Channel, disclosed three LPG cargoes were canceled from its facility in July, and five have been canceled for August.

LPG prices have fallen sharply as a supply glut has weighed on the market and pushed the spot price for propane below levels customers previously agreed to lift cargoes under long-term contracts.

While Targa expects LPG export volumes to decline in the third quarter, as it allows for potential cancellations and deferrals, its guidance for exports through the end of 2016 remains on track at around 5 million barrels per month, executives said.

Targa executives on Wednesday said the company was "well positioned relative to LPG demand fluctuations."

In June, Targa sued China Soft Packaging Group in the Harris Country District Court in Texas over allegations it failed to fulfill payments for propane purchases. Targa suffered damages of more than $1 million, its lawsuit said.