TOKYO Feb 24 Japan's Astomos Energy Corp said
on Tuesday it had signed a three-year contract to buy U.S.
shale-derived liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Texas-based
Targa Resources Corp.
The company will buy a total 800,000 tonnes of LPG in the
three years starting in the second half of 2017, the company, a
joint venture of Idemitsu Kosan and Mitsubishi Corp
, said in a statement.
The latest deal is in addition to a previous deal to buy a
total 5 million tonnes of U.S. shale LPG between 2014 and 2021,
from Enterprise Product Partners LP, and will serve in
diversifying U.S. supply sources, it added.
